Three Rockies who deserve to be elected to the MLB All Star game
3. Justin Lawrence
Lawrence is starting to hone into his own in the 2023 season. He was originally a 12th-round pick for the Rockies in 2015. His first two years in the league were a little rocky as he finished last year with a 5.70 ERA and went back and forth from AAA Albuquerque to Colorado. Finally, Lawrence has found his spot in the bullpen and has been one of the most reliable pieces for the Rockies.
This year, Lawrence holds a 2.16 ERA, 28 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched. He also is tied for sixth place in innings pitched in all of baseball. Lawrence is a special pitcher that teams need as he is someone that can pitch in multiple innings for the Rockies and can hold a lead for the team as he leads the team with five holds.
This will be the first all-star game he has been selected two in his three year MLB career. Lawrence might be a snub in the All Star Game just because he ranks 17th in all of MLB relief pitching but if he can step it up for the rest of May and all of June, there is no doubt he doesn’t make the All Star team.