Three relievers the Rockies will trade before the trade deadline
The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is approaching fast and the Rockies, have plenty of players they could look to trade before the deadline approaches. Here is a list of three veteran relievers they will look to move before the deadline.
Brent Suter
Currently on the Rockies 15 day injured list, Brent Suter might've been one of the biggest snubs in the All Star Game had he not been injured.
This year, Suter has been arguably the best pitcher on the Rockies staff and without a doubt the best arm in the bullpen. Suter recently was claimed on waivers by the Rockies this past offseason after spending seven years with the Milwaukee Brewers
This year, Suter has been lights out for Colorado as he is pitching with a 2.81 ERA in 41.2 innings pitched. Suter has also strucken out 33 batters already. In 2018, he had a career high of 84 strikeouts for the Brewers, who made it all the way to the NLCS and were eliminated in a seven game series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Suter is an experienced pitcher who could attract interest from teams looking for top prospects to bolster their bullpen before the deadline. As a valuable trade asset, Suter should be considered by any team looking to make a deal. Once he returns from the injured list, the Rockies should consider trading him.