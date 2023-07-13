Three relievers the Rockies will trade before the trade deadline
The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is approaching fast and the Rockies, have plenty of players they could look to trade before the deadline approaches. Here is a list of three veteran relievers they will look to move before the deadline.
Brad Hand
Brad Hand is another arm the Rockies will likely look to move on from as the 33-year-old lefty is another veteran pitcher on an expiring deal.
This year, Hand has not been able to find his groove with the Rockies as he currently has an ERA of 5.16. On the bright side, Hand has only allowed 14 walks on the year and has 35 strikeouts this year. Last year, he had a total of 38 strikeouts and will likley surpass that number before the years end.
Last season, Hand was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies which was a team that got red hot in the month of July and road that success to a World Series appearance against the Houston Astros. While the Phillies did not win World Series, Hand did his job well enough to keep the Phillies competitive last year. He had his moments where he was terrible but also had his moments where he was fantastic for the Fightin Phils.
His ERA last year was 2.80, while also going 5-7 in save opportunities, proving to be a man they could count on when needed. The reality is, Hand has the necessary post season experience any team could use and could contribute to any Major League bullpen effectively.