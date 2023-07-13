Three relievers the Rockies will trade before the trade deadline
The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is approaching fast and the Rockies, have plenty of players they could look to trade before the deadline approaches. Here is a list of three veteran relievers they will look to move before the deadline.
Pierce Johnson
Pierce Johnson likely makes the most sense for any pitcher on the Rockies staff to be moved as he recently was revoked from his role as the team's closer last month and is on an expiring deal and is unlikely to be resigned by the team during the offseason.
Before being removed, Johnson was doing very well as the Rockies closer, he was once 11-13 in save opportunities for the Rockies. However, due to having a 7.50 ERA and allowing some close ball games, Rockies manager Bud Black had to make a move at the position for the sake of the team.
Unfortunately for Johnson, his June struggles have not gone away as he is 1-3 in his last 15 games with a 6.92 ERA and has walked eight batters while allowing 16 hits. For Johnson, a change of scenery is probably needed. Before arriving to Colorado this year, Johnson had two great years in San Diego with the Padres. In 2021, he had a 3.22 ERA in 63 games pitched and gave up 47 hits and 21 runs.
Johnson is an experienced pitcher with a history of playing in the postseason. It's certain that any team aiming for the playoffs will be interested in acquiring him. The Rockies could potentially trade him for a player of equal value who hasn't lived up to expectations or wants a change of scenery. Alternatively, they could trade him for some promising prospects who are expected to be MLB-ready in the next one or two years.