Three relievers the Rockies will trade before the trade deadline
The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is approaching fast and the Rockies, have plenty of players they could look to trade before the deadline approaches. Here is a list of three veteran relievers they will look to move before the deadline.
With the second half of the season set to begin, the Rockies are seeing their season quickly come to an end as they are dead last in the National League with a record of 34-57 and 15.5 games back in the wild card. It would take a miracle for the Rockies to make the playoffs in 2023.
Even though the Rockies are having a disappointing year, there's still hope for fans. General Manager Bill Schmidt may give them a glimmer of hope for the future by the end of July if the team becomes sellers at the MLB trade deadline on Aug 1.
According to a report by Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Colorado Rockies are planning to trade some of their pitchers and are open to offers for their position players. The team has experienced a string of injuries among their starting pitchers, with Kyle Freeland being the latest member of the inured list after dislocating his shoulder in a game against the San Francisco Giants before the All-Star break. Although Freeland was not expected to be traded, the Rockies could potentially trade some of their other pitchers as their bullpen has been performing well this season. This move would allow the team to focus on developing young players for the future.
For that, I thought it was important to list down two relief pitchers who will be on new team's before the month ends.