Should the Rockies target Jose Altuve in 2025 free agency?
Earlier this week, Jose Altuve announced on The Baseball Insiders Podcast that the Houston Astros have not engaged in contract negotiations
While we are still in the middle of the 2023 MLB season and are just two months away from the 2023-2024 free agency beginning, it is never too early to take a quick look into the future.
Earlier this week on The Baseball Insiders podcast hosted by Robert Murray and Adam Weinrib, they interviewed Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve and discussed a variety of topics from this season like, the success he and the Astros have had this year, playing in the World Baseball Classic this past winter and even asked about Altuve's impending free agency after the 2024 season.
It was at the timestamp of 20:26 when Murray asked Altuve if he had any ongoing conversations with the Astros about a new deal to which the former 2017 A.L. MVP responded "No, nothing".
Could the Rockies actually sign Altuve?
Right now, the Rockies have the 14th highest payroll of $169.98 million and will later have the 17th highest payroll in 2025 of just $75 million. With almost $100 million off the books, and what appears to be no future giant contracts, I would have to assume the Rockies could be very aggressive in the 2024-2025 MLB offseason.
The Rockies are currently in the midst of a rebuild and are trending in the right direction with the development of promising young players like Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar while waiting for other players to reach the MLB level like Chase Dollander, Adael Amador, Yanquiel Fernandez and Zac Veen.
If the prophecy comes true, the Rockies will feature a very promising lineup that wont have many holes. However, their is one position that may still be available in 2025 and that is second base. If the Astros fail to retain their former 2017 MVP, the Rockies should not pass up the opportunity to sign Altuve on a short-term, high-annual deal.
With the potential addition of Altuve, the team would have two veteran stars to lead this young core to the playoffs as they will have a lineup the will feature Altuve and former 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant.
Right now, Altuve has been a nightmare at the plate for opposing teams as he has a batting average of .308 with 42 RBI's, 16 home runs, and an OPS of .936 in 57 games played.