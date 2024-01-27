Rockies with 4 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects
With 5 top 100 prospects in 2023, the Rockies were not able to match that this year, but things are looking promising for a system on the rise.
By Tanner Vogt
No. 81 Jordan Beck
Speaking of tooled-up, high upside outfielders, the Rockies were able to land one of the most athletic outfielders in the 2022 draft. The Tennessee Volunteer product was signed just over-slot, getting $2.2 million, and in just 26 games after being drafted, gave Rockies fans just a taste of what he could become.
In his 26 games between rookie ball and single-A Fresno, he put up a very solid slash line of .296/.431/.477 with three home runs and more walks than strikeouts. He really broke out in 2023, slashing .271/.364/.503 with 25 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 126 games between high-A Spokane and double-A Hartford. His strikeout rate did creep up to 25.18%, but that is manageable for a potential 30 home run, 20 stolen base outfielder. He was also able to put up a solid walk rate at 12.94%.
MLB Pipeline gives Beck some solid grades defensively with a 60-grade arm and 55-grade field. Beck will most likely be moved to a corner outfield spot, but in the largest outfield in baseball, he will be one of the most athletic corner outfielders in the game, potentially a gold glove level defender. That's not to say that he can't play centerfield either, he could be a solid to above average centerfielder if the team ever needs to give gold glove centerfielder, Brenton Doyle, a day off.
