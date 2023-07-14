Rockies vs Yankees series preview (7/14-7/16)
The Colorado Rockies are set to begin a three game series this weekend against the New York Yankees.
The Rockies had a tough start to July, losing six out of seven games leading up to the All-Star break. However, they are now gearing up for the second half of their season and will be facing the New York Yankees, who are hoping to bounce back after winning only four out of their last 10 games before the break.
The Yankees
The New York Yankees are currently competing in the National League East division and are struggling to keep up with the competition. They currently sit in fourth place and are eight games behind the leading team, holding a record of 49-42. If they were playing in the American League Central, the team would feel less pressure as there would be less competition. Despite having a good record, the Yankees are just one game away from being a wild-card team in the American League.
As they begin their next series, the Yankees are collectively hitting .231/.300/.410, with a team OPS of .710. However, the team is missing former AL MVP, Aaron Judge, due to a toe injury. On the pitching side, the Yankees rank 7th in all of baseball with a 3.80 ERA. Gerrit Cole, a CY Young candidate, has been a standout player for the team with a 9-2 record, 2.85 ERA, and 123 strikeouts. This year, opposing hitters have a .255 average against him.
The Rockies
The Rockies are currently ranked 20th in hitting with a slash line of .255/.315/.401 and an OPS of .716 as they enter this series. Unfortunately, they have struggled on the pitching side with a team ERA of 5.72 and a record of 34-57, placing them among the worst teams in the league. They are currently ranked 29th, just ahead of the Oakland Athletics.
Adding to their woes, the Rockies will be missing Kyle Freeland who dislocated his shoulder last Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Furthermore, DH Charlie Blackmon will remain out of action due to a right-hand fracture he suffered on June 11th. Blackmon has been one of Colorado's best hitters this year, with 14 doubles, 26 RBI's, and five home runs while slashing .265/.347/.422. The Rockies are currently in last place in their division and are hoping to cause an upset against the Yankees in this series.
Storylines to watch out for
DJ LeMahieu is making his first return to Coors Field since leaving the Rockies in 2018. LeMahieu played for the Rockies from 2012-2018, earning two All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, and winning the batting championship in 2016. The big question this weekend is whether Rockies fans will cheer for LeMahieu despite his departure. At 35 years old, LeMahieu's career seems to be on the decline this year, with a .220 batting average, a .642 OPS, and only seven home runs.
Probable Pitching Matchup
Below is this weekend's expected pitching matchups listed in order by Friday-Sunday.
Rockies
Yankees
LHP Austin Gomber
LHP Carlos Rodon
RHP Chase Anderson
RHP Clarke Schmidt
RHP Connor Seabold
RHP Gerrit Cole
Where can I watch the game?
This weekend, fans will be able to watch and stream the games on Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, MLB Extra Innings and MLB.com.
Where can I listen on the radio?
Fans are able to listen to the game on Radio at KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.
What time are the games this weekend?
07/14/2023 - 8:40 PM ET. & 6:40 PM MT.
07/15/2023 - 8:10 PM ET. & 6:10 PM MT.
07/16/2023 - 3:10 PM ET. & 1:10 PM MT.