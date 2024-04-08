Rockies vs. Rays: Rox can’t close the door in series loss
We had our chances but couldn’t capitalize
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Ryan McMahon (2)
As much as Ryan Feltner’s performance was worthy of the crown, a walk-off grand slam for the hottest hitter on the Rox, in the home opener, takes home his second award of the season. McMahon went 5-12 on the series for a .416 average with two home runs and five runs batted in. McMahon brought home a win for the Rockies with his game-winning grand slam and followed it up with another home run the next day. With his fantastic series, Ryan brought his season average to .389 with two home runs, seven runs batted in, and a 1.063 OPS. McMahon has undoubtedly the Rockies best hitter this season and continues to rake in what could be his tremendous bounce back season.
Rockiest Rocky: Justin Lawrence
Justin, you’re supposed to be the closer. Bud Black entrusted Lawrence with the ninth inning duties this season, and much like the second half of last series, Lawrence has looked shaky at best. Lawrence gave up five runs, four earned, recording only a single out in game one of the series. If it weren’t for Ryan McMahon’s heroics, Lawrence’s implosion would have been put under the microscope even more. Lawrence has a 13.50 ERA across 2.2 IP the season, and even his clean outings have not looked good for someone that was supposed to be heavily relied upon this year.
