Rockies vs Rays Lineup Predictions (08/24/2023)
For the third straight game, the Rockies suffered another late catastrophic loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after a blown save opportunity from Justin Lawrence. Lawrence has now earned his sixth blown save opportunity of the year after giving up a two-run RBI to Yandy Diaz that allowed Josh Lowe and Jose Siri to score making the game 5-5. The Rockies would go on and lose in extra innings to the Rays when Brandon Lowe singled to right field and drove in Osleivis Balbe to score.
The Rockies bullpen has become a constant struggle during the month of August and has costed the Rockies time and time again.
Today, the Rockies will have right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert starting for the Rockies. This year, Lambert is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA with 56 strikeouts. In his last start against the Chicago White Sox last Friday, Lamber pitched seven innings and only gave up one run on four hits. The recipie for Colorado should be to hope Lambert can pitch another gem against a Tampa Bay team who has been red hot.
As of now, the Rays have not released who they will feature on the mound. My speculation on who could be starting today would be RHP Zack Littell.
Lineup Prediction
1. DH: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B Ryan McMahon
4. RF Nolan Jones
5. C. Elias Diaz
6. 2B Brendan Rogers
7. LF: Jurickson Profar
8. 1B: Michael Toglia
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where Can I watch the game?
MLB.TV, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 11:10 A.M. MTD.