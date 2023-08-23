Rockies vs Rays Lineup Predictions (08/22/2023)
After losing a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning last night, the Rockies are looking for redemption against the Rays.
After a brutal loss last night, the Rockies are looking to get back in the win column tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays in what is game two of a three-game road series. Last night, the Rockies jumped ahead to a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning from a Tampa Bay Rays wild pitch which allowed second baseman Brendan Rodgers to score.
Unfortunately for Colorado, they could not hold onto the lead after Christian Bethancourt singled to left field in the eighth inning. Bethancourt's RBI sparked a brutal nine run inning in what was once a potential victory into a blowout game.
Tonight, the Rockies will have Austin Gomber on the mound who has pitched exceptionally well as of late. This month, he has pitched in 3 games and has a record of 1-1 and an ERA of 4.41. Gomber, a left-handed pitcher will have his hands full tonight against a Tampa Bay team who has hit well against lefties as they have a team average of .265 with 34 home runs and 140 RBI's.
For Tampa Bay, they will feature right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale on the mound who was acquired by Tampa Bay right at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. Since being traded to Tampa Bay, Civale has pitched in three games with a 1-1 record, 2.93 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
Lineup Prediction
RF: Charlie Blackmon
SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3B: Ryan McMahon
C: Elias Diaz
RF: Nolan Jones
2B: Brendan Rodgers
DH: Jurickson Profar
1B: Michael Toglia
CF: Brenton Doyle
What time doe the game start?
Game time begins at 4:40 P.M. MTD
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet