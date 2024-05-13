Rockies vs. Rangers: How sweep it is
By Tanner Vogt
The Positives
Where to begin? This was one of the best series we have seen from a Rockies team in quite a while. Let's start with the bullpen. After getting called out multiple times by me and stating that some moves need to be made, the bullpen was nails this series. They both big leagues and just a two-run lead, yet they were able to lock it down and secure victories.
The starting pitching continues to look surprisingly good this year, and we didn't even see arguably the best pitcher in the rotation, Cal Quantrill. Gomber continues to show that he can stick in this rotation long term, while Ryan Feltner looks like he could be a legit mid-rotation arm with upside. Bud Black made a great decision turning to Blach to start and moving Lambert to the bullpen, where he has flourished.
An up and down year for the offense, it has been missing two key-cogs in Nolan Jones and Kris Bryant, but they were really good this series. A team 118 wRC+ in the last three games is super impressive, especially when you factor in the five stolen bases, something that I hope we continue to see from this team.
The Negatives
I don't even have anything to cover in this section this series. In their first series win, and it being a sweep of a very talented team, let's not lament on the negatives. This team needs to use this as fuel and carry it into their upcoming California road trip against the Padres, Giants and Athletics.
Coors Crown: Charlie Blackmon
This was a tough one because there were so many players who had great performances. I seriously debated Brenton Doyle, who had a really good series with six hits and three stolen bases (AND NO STRIKEOUTS). I ultimately decided on Charlie Blackmon who went 3-8 but had two huge hits. In game one, he came up with a clutch two-run double to give the Rockies a two-run lead that would ultimately make the difference. Blackmon also came up with a big three-run double that capped off a huge six-run seventh inning in game two.
Rockiest Rocky: No one!
Again, I don't think anyone deserves this award this time. No individual player played so bad that they deserve this award. Enjoy the sweep and hopefully this is signs of things to come for this team.
Stat Pack
Offensive Highlights:
Brenton Doyle - 4/8, 2B, 3 BB, 0K, 3 SB
Brendan Rodgers - 6/12, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
Charlie Blackmon - 3/8, 2 2B, 4 RBI,
Pitching Highlights:
Ryan Feltner - 6 IP, 1 QS, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Austin Gomber - 6.2 IP, 1 QS, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Ty Blach - 5 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Call to Action
