Rockies vs. Padres: Rox split after electric comeback
An exciting series ends well for the Rox
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Brenton Doyle
Brenton Doyle is an offensive threat now. Doyle went 7-15 in the series for a .467 AVG with two doubles and three hit games in the finale. On the season, he is hitting .330, a far cry from last year’s .203. While his whiff, strikeout, and walk rates are still concerning, the key to Doyle’s transformation may lie in his hard hit and quality of contact numbers. According to Baseball Savant, Doyle’s hard-hit rate jumped from 19% to 73% and his sweet spot percentage from 11% to 85%. Is this sustainable? I’m not sure. Probably not to the rate he’s currently going. But Doyle can certainly be a league average or better hitter this season. And if he does that with the platinum glove defense and elite speed he provides on a night-in, night-out basis, his value will skyrocket, and he may achieve some very lofty WAR numbers by season’s end.
Rockiest Rocky: Nick Mears
Nick, your stuff is so nasty. If he could just fully put it together he would be closer material. Instead, Mears' hot start has died off, and he now sits with a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings. Mears had a brutal series, giving up two earned runs in both of his one inning appearances against San Diego for an ERA of 18.00. Mears took the loss in game one, coughing up the lead after strong outings by Austin Gomber and Victor Vodnik. With Mears potential, he can be an X-factor for the Rockies pen this year, but his performance of late isn’t going to cut it.
Stat Pack
Offensive Highlights:
Ezequiel Tovar: 4-15, 1 RBI, 1 2B (series); .300 AVG, 12 RBI, 6 2B (season totals)
Ryan McMahon: 1-15, 1 HR, 2 RBI; .306 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI
Brendan Rodgers: 5-15, 1 HR, 4 RBI; .228 AVG, 1 HR, 7 RBI
Elehuris Montero: 4-14, 1 HR, 3 RBI; .233 AVG, 1 HR, 6 RBI
Elias Diaz: 4-15, 1 RBI, 2 2B; .309 AVG, 14 RBI, 4 2B
Pitching Highlights:
Austin Gomber: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 K (series); 4.32 ERA, 25 IP, 20 K (season totals)
Justin Lawrence: 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 S; 5.59 ERA, 9.2 IP, 2 S
Tyler Kinley: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 W; 1-0 W/L 9.90 ERA, 10 IP, 10 K
Jalen Beeks: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 K; 2-1 W/L, 2.25 ERA, 12 IP, 8 K
Ty Blach: 2 G, 6 IP, 4 ER; 6.00 ERA, 6 IP, 1 K
