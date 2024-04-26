Rockies vs. Padres: Rox split after electric comeback
An exciting series ends well for the Rox
By Ian Slate
The Positives
Brendan Rodgers was awesome in this series. He had the moment of the series with his towering grand slam in game two then followed it up with a three-hit game in the series finale. After a tough start to the season, Rodgers has looked much better at the plate hitting .280 in his last 15 games. Jake Cave went 2-3 on Thursday afternoon, continuing to prove a solid at-bat as a fourth outfielder. Hunter Goodman started his season well with a huge home run in his first series with the big club. Elias Diaz stayed hot with four more hits in the series, continuing his case for being one of the better offensive catchers in the league. Elehuris Montero had a great series with a three-hit game on Tuesday and his first home run of the season in the series finale.
Austin Gomber turned in another solid start, his third in a row. Jalen Beeks had a fantastic outing in relief of Ryan Feltner, giving three scoreless innings and recording his second win of the season. It’s nice to see Anthony Molina start to figure it out at the major league level. Molina pitched three scoreless innings of relief, lowering his season ERA to 10.45. Justin Lawrence had two saves in the series, as he seems to be turning the corner after his rough beginning to the season. And finally, in shocking news, Peter Lambert is better in the bullpen and should probably remain there.
The Negatives
Ryan Feltner labored through his second outing in a row. He got hit around for four runs in four innings on 10 hits. Feltner has great stuff, so I would like to see him get back on track in his next start. Dakota Hudson had a brutal final line. Six runs in less than four innings is tough to recover from as a team, but somehow the Rockies did and snuck out a win, saving Hudson from the Rockiest Rocky tag. Nolan Jones only played in two games this series, recording just one hit. His struggles continue, as his season average is currently sitting at .148. First inning runs continue to plague the Rockies, as they surrendered six across the series.