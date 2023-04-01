Rockies vs. Padres prediction and odds for Saturday, April 1 (San Diego is the Cron Zone)
Are the Colorado Rockies the best team in baseball? Because they certainly look like it right now.
The San Diego Padres were supposed to be the team that would get the eyes of the baseball world for their insane collection of talent, but the Rockies have beaten them in back-to-back games to start the season.
On Opening Day it was a 7-2 Colorado win followed up by a 4-1 win for the Rockies. They’ll try to stay unbeaten today with Jose Urena on the mound. Michael Wacha will look to get San Diego into the win column for the first of what many think will be almost 100 times this season.
Despite their struggles to start the year, the Padres are still favorites in this one.
Rockies vs. Padres odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Padres prediction and pick
The Rockies have two main players to thank for this early surprising success, CJ Cron and Charlie Blackmon. Blackmon has five hits with a double and a home run through two games. Though that’s not nearly as good as CJ Cron who has five hits in two less at-bats with a double and two home runs. He has a nice little 2.492 OPS to his name right now and a couple of early bombs have helped him to five RBI.
Kris Bryant hasn’t been bad either; he has four hits with a double and an RBI through two games. This lineup has been carrying the team despite the question marks around their pitching staff, but the pitching has been great so far.
On opening day, German Marquez went 6.0 innings pitched and gave up just two runs, yesterday, Kyle Freeland went 6.0 scoreless. Jose Urena is up next and he had a 5.01 ERA last season with a 4.65 FIP. This staff isn’t going to keep Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts down forever, so I’ll take the over in this one.
