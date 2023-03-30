Rockies vs. Padres prediction and odds for Opening Day (Value on total)
The San Diego Padres spent big this offseason, adding to their talented roster by signing former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency, and open the season at home against the Rockies.
German Marquez toes the rubber for the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day in San Diego, a matchup he has thrived in of late. Can he keep a lid on the vaunted San Diego offense in the first game of the season? What about Padres' starter, lefty Blake Snell, who will look for a strong 2023 campaign?
Here are the odds for Thursday's opener:
Rockies vs. Padres odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Padres prediction and pick
Marquez was fantastic in two starts against the Padres last season, allowing six runs in 12 innings while striking out 13 batters. It's worth noting that he pitched far better in San Diego than at the hitter friendly Coors Field, allowing two earned runs (and a home run) across seven innings while getting a win.
He'll be on the mound Thursday against San Diego and I fancy his chances of a quality start in this one once again despite the Padres having a high ceiling this season due to his ability to limit walks, just three per nine innings.
On the other side, Snell was better than his numbers indicated last season, posting a 2.80 FIP against his 3.38 ERA. He struck out more than 12 batters per nine innings and allows a ton of soft contact, a near 65% fly ball rate and sub 10% home run to fly ball rate.
The Rockies are a team that bolsters his hitting at home in the altitude of Colorado, but on the road they struggle mightily. Last season they had a -155 run differential away from Coors Field, so I don't expect a hot start for the team's bats.
Instead of laying the price on San Diego, I'll back the under with Marquez's success against San Diego.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.