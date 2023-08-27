Rockies vs. Orioles prediction and odds for Sunday, Aug. 27 (Colorado gets one back)
The Colorado Rockies have lost all three games to the Baltimore Orioles this season, with each of them coming in heartbreaking fashion. They've fought hard, but have nothing to show for it.
Fortunately, I think they're going to get one back today with Ty Blach on the mound.
Now, let's take a look at the betting odds for today's series finale.
Rockies vs. Orioles odds, run line, and total
Rockies vs. Orioles prediction and pick
The good news for the Rockies is that Ty Blach is getting the start for them today and he's been fantastic for them since taking over as a starter. In those six games where he has served as a starter, he has a strong 3.25 ERA, which is quite an accomplishment for someone who has to pitch at Coors Field half the time.
Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles today and he hasn't shown his best stuff since being acquired by the O's at the trade deadline, sporting a 7.07 ERA in three starts.
The Rockies have come close to no avail in each game this series, but I think today's pitching matchup has them in a great spot to get over the hump and win as underdogs.
