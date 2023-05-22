Rockies vs Marlins Starting Pitching & Lineup Predictions (5/22-5/25)
The Colorado Rockies are set to begin a seven-game homestand that features a four-game series that starts tonight against the Miami Marlins. The Rockies are coming off a brutal weekend that featured them being swept and outscored 31-10 by the Texas Rangers.
Offensively, the Rockies have been a much better team at home than on the road. On away games, Colorado has an average of .234 while having a home average of .284. Texas is traditionally a much friendlier hitters park as the ball usually carries further due to the scorching Texas heat. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for the Rockies over the weekend.
Colorado will be looking for a bounce-back series against a Marlins team who is 5-2 over their last seven games. They recently lost two games out of three on the road against the San Francisco Giants. While playing on the road this year, the Marlins have faced their fair share of struggles as they currently have a team batting average of .236 and have hit a total of 24 home runs with 191 strikeouts so far.
Below is the projected pitching matchup and lineups between the Rockies and Marlins this week.
Colorado Probable Starting Pitchers
RHP: Chase Anderson
LHP: Austin Gomber
RHP: Karl Kauffmann
LHP: Kyle Freeland
Miami Proabale Starting Pitchers
RHP: Edward Cabrera
RHP: Eury Perez
RHP: Sandy Alcantara
LHP: Braxton Garret
Colorado Rockies Lineup
Monday: 5/22/2023
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. RF Kris Bryant
3. C Elias Diaz
4. LF Randal Grichuck
5. 3B Ryan McMahon
6. CF Brenton Doyle
7. 1B Elehuris Montero
8. 2B Harold Castro
9. SS Ezequiel Tovar
Tuesday: 5/23/2023
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. LF Jurickson Profar
3. RF Kris Bryant
4. C Elias Diaz
5. Ryan McMahon
6. CF Brenton Doyle
7. 1B Mike Moustakas
8. 2B Harold Castro
9. SS Ezequiel Tovar
Wednesday: 5/24/2023
1. LF Jurickson Profar
2. DH Kris Bryant
3. C. Elias Diaz
4. 3B Ryan McMahon
5. CF Brenton Doyle
6. RF Harold Castro
7. 1B Mike Moustakas
8. 2B Alan Trejo
9. SS Ezequiel Tovar
Thursday: 5/25/2023
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. RF Kris Bryant
3. LF Randal Grichuk
4. 1B Mike Moustakas
5. 3B Ryan McMahon
6. CF Brenton Doyle
7. 2B Alan Trejo
8. C Austin Wynns
9. SS Ezequiel Tovar
Coverage is set to begin tonight at 6:40 PM MT and will be available to watch on Sportsnet RM.