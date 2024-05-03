Rockies vs. Marlins: Rox bullpen falters in series sweep
It’s getting bad at this point.
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Jacob Stallings
I feel like it’s time to start giving Jacob Stallings some credit this year. An unheralded backup catcher coming off one of his worst seasons in the big leagues, Stallings returned to the ballpark he called home last year with a bang. Stallings went 2-4 with a three-run home run, providing almost all of the offense for the Rockies on Thursday. Stallings is quietly turning in a great season thus far, hitting .345 with a home run and five RBI along with his .946 OPS. Despite his sporadic playing time, Stallings has been a nice veteran addition to this roster. There’s no telling how the rest of his season will shake out, but so far Stallings has been a great backup to Elias Diaz.
Rockiest Rocky: Ezequiel Tovar
Tovar’s swing rate was bound to catch up to him. After going on a heater and raising his batting average well above .300, Tovar’s average has dropped to .260 after a tough 1-14 series in which he struck out four times. Tovar swings at about 62% of pitches he sees, which is among the MLB leaders. He also has a concerningly high chase and strikeout rate to accompany his low walk rate, a direct result of his swing-happy approach. Tovar’s slump has come to an exclamation point in his last seven games, in which he is hitting just .100. While I still have a ton of confidence in Tovar and expect him to turn in a good season, improving his approach could be vital in his development.
Stat Pack
Offensive Highlights:
Elias Diaz: 3-11, 1 RBI, (series); .292 AVG, 15 RBI, .742 OPS(season totals)
Ryan McMahon: 4-10, 1 R, 2 RBI; .316 AVG, 18 RBI, .898 OPS
Elehuris Montero: 2-12, 1 HR, 3 RBI; .213 AVG, 2 HR, 10 RBi
Jordan Beck: 3-11; .273 AVG, .546 OPS
Pitching Highlights:
Dakota Hudson: 5.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 K (series); 5.93 ERA, 30.1 IP, 18 K (season totals)
Peter Lambert: 3.1 IP, 4 ER, 3 K; 5.66 ERA, 20.2 IP, 18 K
Ty Blach: 4 IP, 0 ER, 2 K; 3.60 ERA, 10 IP, 3 K
Ryan Feltner: 8 IP, 3 ER, 3 K; 5.13 ERA, 33.1 IP, 33 K