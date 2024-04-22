Rockies vs. Mariners: Rox break losing streak despite another series loss
Can we score some runs please?
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Cal Quantrill (2)
Back-to-back Crowns for Cal. Every team needs a stopper in their rotation when the team is going through a losing streak or a rough stretch. Cal Quantrill stepped up and filled that role on Sunday. Riding a six-game losing streak into the doubleheader, Quantrill went six scoreless innings, outlasting one of the better young pitchers in the American League.
Although he didn’t get the win and it took the Rockies 10 innings to pull out the victory, he had zero room for error considering the Rox offensive output. After a couple tough starts to open the year, Quantrill’s last three starts have looked like his old self, giving up just four runs in 18 innings of work. Quantrill looks like a sure bet to give the Rockies six innings, and with the volatility of the pitching staff, he looks like a huge addition that can provide a sense of stability. Quantrill’s great performance against the Mariner’s kept the score even and gave the Rockies a chance to win and eventually end the losing streak.
Rockiest Rocky: Nolan Jones
Mired in an 0-21 slump after the weekend series, Nolan Jones has been a shell of what he showed last year. After a breakout 20/20 season in 2023, Jones is off to an abysmal 2024, batting just .148 with just a single home run. Jones turned in another tough series, going 0-11 with three strikeouts. The expectations were through the roof for Jones coming into the season, and even if they may have been a bit too high, a .484 OPS through 22 games is a tough pill to swallow. There’s a lot of time for Jones to turn it around this year and I truly believe he will, but so far it has been a lackluster showing from Nolan this season.
Stat Pack
Offensive Highlights:
Ezequiel Tovar: 4-13, 1 RBI (series); .306 AVG, 11 RBI, 3 HR (season totals)
Brenton Doyle: 2-6, 1 SB; .289 AVG, 3 HR, 2 SB
Jacob Stallings: 1-4, 1 R; .316 AVG, 2 R, .879 OPS
Elias Diaz: 3-8, 2 RBI; .318 AVG, 10 RBI
Pitching Highlights:
Jake Bird: 2 IP, 0 ER, 3 K (series); 3.86 ERA, 11.2 IP, 7 K (season totals)
Justin Lawrence: 1 IP, 2 K, 1 W; 1-1 W/L, 7.04 ERA, 7.2 IP
Tyler Kinley: 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K; 10.00 ERA, 9 IP, 9 K
Jalen Beeks: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K; 3.00 ERA, 9 IP, 6 K
Call to Action
