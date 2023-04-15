Rockies vs. Mariners prediction and odds for Saturday, April 15 (Back Colorado as big underdogs)
The Mariners got out to an early lead and beat the Rockies in the opening game of a three game series.
Now, Colorado tries to even the series with Ryan Feltner on the mound against promising prospect George Kirby of the Mariners. However, oddsmakers aren't so bullish as Colorado is a big underdog at 5-9 on the year against the 6-8 Mariners.
Seattle has underwhelmed out of the gates after making the postseason last season, will they have another disheartening loss on Saturday?
Rockies vs. Mariners odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Mariners prediction and pick
The Rockies don't draw a lot of walks, but boy can they hit. The team has a batting average of .267 as a team, good for top 10 in the big leagues through the young season. Meanwhile, the Mariners are still looking for some consistency this year, batting just .236 as a group.
While Kirby has a high ceiling as a prospect, I don't believe he should be laying this price, he has a 3.46 ERA through 27 career starts.
Meanwhile, Feltner's ERA of 7.45 is two runs higher than his Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) and is anchored in one start against the Dodgers in which he allowed five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. He responded last time out by allowing only three runs against the Nationals in six innings.
Overall, the Mariners have not played to its ceiling just yet, and I believe that the Rockies can hang around in this one given Feltners underlying metrics showing some positives and Kirby not blowing away opponents just yet.
Take a stab on the Saturday night moneyline with this juicy payout.
Track all of Reed’s bets at Betstamp HERE!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.