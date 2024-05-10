Rockies vs. Giants: Rox salvage series in Coors
By Ian Slate
The Rundown
The Rockies returned home to square off against the Giants for their first matchup of the year. In game one, one of the Giants top prospects, Kyle Harrison, was absolutely dominant in route to the Giants winning 5-0. He threw seven innings, giving up just four hits, walking and striking out two. He was uber efficient throwing just 86 pitches through seven solid innings. The Giants offense was all over Dakota Hudson as they strung together 10 hits, five runs, six walks and only eight strikeouts. The Rockies offense was only able to get four hits, all in separate innings, as the Rockies just weren't able to tack onto the baserunners.
Game two was a completely different story for the Rockies offense, stringing together 12 hits, six runs, and only seven strikeouts. Elias Diaz (2-4, HR, 3 RBI) led the offense with contributions from Charlie Blackmon (2-4, 2 RBI). Unfortunately, the Rockies trusted Peter Lambert as a starter, something that just doesn't seem to be working. Lambert was only able to work through three innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs. The rest of the bullpen worked six innings, only allowing one run (unearned). Ultimately the Rockies couldn't mount enough of a comeback in the ninth, losing 8-6.
Game three was all Colorado, winning 9-1. After three innings of shutout ball from each side, the Giants got in the run column on a Michael Conforto home run. That was all the Giants could muster against Cal Quantrill (6 IP, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K), who continues to look like his old self and the best move of this offseason. The story of this game was the offense, though they struck out nine times and didn't walk, it didn't matter, they put together 14 hits, with nine of them being extra base hits. Blackmon and Tovar each had three hits and a triple, while Brenton Doyle hit his fourth home run of the year.