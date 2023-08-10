Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction and odds for Thursday, August 10 (Trust Ty Blach)
The Colorado Rockies are playing only for pride for the rest of the season, and they have a chance to make a statement this weekend when they head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in a four-game series.
Ty Blach gets the start for the Rockies tonight, and he'll be looking for a bounce back after giving up four earned runs to the Cardinals in his last start. I'm willing to bet he's going to do exactly that.
Let's dive into it.
Rockies vs. Dodgers odds, run line, and total
Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction and pick
Now, when I say to trust Ty Blach, I don't mean we should be betting on the Rockies to win as +320 underdogs. What I do mean is that we can bet on a bit of a pitchers duel and take the UNDER 8.5 instead.
Blach has a 2.30 ERA in his last 15.2 innings pitched, so he's been pitching better than his season-long numbers might indicate. He'll likely be facing off against Clayton Kershaw, and nothing much needs to be said about the Dodgers pitcher. He'll be making his first start since June 27, but he has been stellar when healthy this season, sporting an ERA of 2.55.
Now, the obvious has to be said, and it's why I'm not advocating for a bet on the Rockies to win. Their offense has been terrible this season and there's not much positive to say about them. In fact, they rank 27th in road OPS at .670, so I don't expect them to score many runs in Los Angeles tonight.
We can use that lack of offense to our advantage and take the UNDER at 8.5.
