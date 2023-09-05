Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction and odds for Tuesday, Sept. 5 (Live underdog?)
By Josh Yourish
The Colorado Rockies have lost six of their last seven games after falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 last night. Colorado is now 50-87, the worst record in the National League. The Diamondbacks have the worst record of any team in the current postseason picture. They hold the last Wild Card spot at 71-67.
For Game 2 the Rockies will send 5-14 Kyle Freeland to the mound with his 5.18 ERA against Brandon Pfaadt. The rookie Pfaadt is 1-7 in 14 starts with a 6.21 ERA.
Now, let’s get into the odds for the Rockies and Diamondbacks.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks odds, run line and total
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction and pick
The Diamondbacks got back in the win column last night, but they only managed four runs and it may be even harder to score against Kyle Freeland in this one. Freeland has definitely not been great this season, and last time out he was a disaster against the Braves, but Atlanta matchups up a lot better against Colorado’s lefty than the Diamondbacks do.
Last time Freeland faced Arizona they tagged him for five runs over 5.2 innings on May 30, but in the second half of the year they have been much worse against lefties. Christian Walker is still crushing everyone, especially lefties, but as a team they are 25th in team OPS and have a wRC+ of 81 after the All-Star break.
I don’t like the Diamondbacks’ lineup tonight against Freeland, but I also have my worries about their rookie starter. Pfaadt gave up five earned runs over four innings to the Dodgers last time out, and his numbers are really ugly for the season. He doesn’t miss bats, he doesn’t get strikeouts and he’s given up 17 home runs in 14 starts.
I’ll take the Rockies as an underdog in this game. Nolan Jones didn’t do much last night, but he has eight hits in the past week and four of them have gone for extra bases. His power will play against Pfaadt and Arizona’s bullpen which ranks 28th in ERA in the second half.
