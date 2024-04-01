Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Defending NL Champs offense too much for Rockies
Well, that wasn't pretty, but at least we got 1.
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Ryan McMahon
The best player on this Rockies team this series was undoubtedly Ryan McMahon. McMahon started the season hot, going 6-14 with three multi-hit games for a .429 average. Aside from a game four error, McMahon’s defense was solid as usual.
Rockiest Rocky: Kyle Freeland
When you’re given the keys, you can’t crash the car. Kyle Freeland totaled it. Giving up 10 runs in 2.1 innings is not what Bud Black was looking for when he gave Freeland the opening day nod. Freeland looked like he was out there throwing batting practice for the Diamondbacks, who teed off on 30-year old lefty. (Kris Bryant did his best to earn this award, but 10 earned runs is hard to overlook out of a team’s ace).
Stat-Pack:
Offensive Highlights
Ezequiel Tovar: 3-14, .214 AVG, 1 HR
Brenton Doyle: 4-13, .308 AVG, 1 HR
Elias Diaz: 3-11, .273 AVG, 1 HR
Jacob Stallings: 2-4, .500 AVG, 1 RBI
Pitching Highlights
Cal Quantrill: 5 IP, 9.00 ERA, 1 K
Austin Gomber: 4.2 IP, 7.71 ERA, 3 K
Ryan Feltner: 5 IP, 5.40 ERA, 4 K
Peter Lambert: 1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1 win
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.