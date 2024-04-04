Rockies vs. Cubs: Rox offense can’t keep up in second straight series defeat
A dud of a series ends with some false hope.
By Ian Slate
The Positives
Although a heartbreaker for the Rox, the team showed fight and signs of life late in Wednesday’s game. Considering the way this season has started, posting a five-run inning in a game that seemed like a lost cause feels like progress.
Kris Bryant must have read my earlier article, as he broke out of his hitless streak to start the season with two hits in game three. Ryan McMahon continues to stay hot, and Michael Toglia’s first home run of the season was nice to see. Dakota Hudson did not give up an earned run in 5.1 innings of work in game one of the series, the best start so far this season from a troubled rotation. Victor Vodnik provided another clean outing, continuing to prove his ability to hold the multi-inning relief role. Jake Cave may be earning himself more at bats, sparking the late inning rally with his leadoff double.
The Negatives
Nolan Jones has struggled offensively so far but showed good signs with a few hard-hit balls on Wednesday. The defensive lapses, however, are inexcusable. He already has four errors on the season, and they have all been pretty bad. A dropped pop fly against the Diamondbacks and letting a ground ball single under his glove this series, totaled three poor errors for an incredibly talented defender.
I thought Tyler Kinley looked a little shaky in his first outing, and his second was a clunker. Three earned runs and two walks in 0.1 innings is less than ideal from a guy who was supposed to be our eighth inning man and maybe even a closer option. Things haven’t gotten any better for Anthony Molina yet, who gave up five more runs on Tuesday. Molina has given up 11 runs in 3.1 innings for a 29.00 ERA to start his career.