Rockies vs Braves lineup predictions (8/28/2023)
The Rockies are set to begin a six game home stand tonight as they prepare for the Atlanta Braves in a three game series.
The Rockies won a close game 4-3, with five rookie players starting and Ty Blach pitching well. Despite a home run given up by relief pitcher Jake Bird in the eighth inning, the bullpen held on and prevented a sixth consecutive blown game. In the ninth inning, Elias Diaz's RBI allowed rookie outfielder Hunter Goodman to score, securing the win for Colorado.
Colorado will now host the Atlanta Braves tonight for a three-game series in a six-game homestand. Atlanta is coming off winning two out of three on the road in San Francisco. During that series, the Braves outscored the Giants 20-9.
The last time Colorado and Atlanta played each other was in June and Colorado were swept by the Braves in a four game series. The Rockies were outscored by Atlanta 40-12.
On the mound for the Rockies today, is LHP Austin Gomber. Gomber is 1-1 during the month of August and is pitching with a 4.43 ERA and has struckout nine batters.
What can we expect?
Coming into this series I would expect the Rockies to continue the same routine they had yesterday and that is letting their young ball players play.
Lineup Prediction
1. DH: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B: Ryan McMahon
4. C: Elias Diaz
5. LF: Nolan Jones
7. 1B: Hunter Goodman
8. RF: Michael Toglia
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 6:40 P.M. MTD. & 8:40 P.M. ET.