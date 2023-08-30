Rockies vs Braves Lineup Predictions (08/30)
The Rockies are entering the third game of a three game series against the Atlanta Braves and are looking to avoid being swept for the second time this year.
After a crushing 3-1 loss to the Braves last night, the Colorado Rockies are looking to avoid being swept by Atlanta for the second time this season. The Braves got on the board first last night in the top of the second inning after Marcell Ozuna homered to right field. Following Ozuna's homerun, Sean Murphy hit an RBI single to right field to make the score 2-0, which ended up being all Atlanta needed to win. In the bottom of the second, Colorado got themselves on the board after Hunter Goodman hit his first career triple. Goodman would shortly be driven in to home after Harold Castro grounded out to first base.
Despite receiving the loss last night, RHP Peter Lambert had a solid performance despite allowing nine hits. Lambert managed to bail himself out of last night's game and went on to pitch in five innings.
Today's Pitching Matchup
Rockies
On the mound for the Rockies today is RHP Kyle Freeland. Freeland's last outing was on Friday in 5-4 loss against the Baltimore Orioles Freeland gave up eight hits and allowed three runs. Today, he is looking for a bounce-back performance. The last time Freeland faced the Braves was earlier this year where he gave up seven runs and went only 4.1 innings.
Braves
On the mound today for Atlanta, is RHP Spencer Strider, who recently has put himself back in the CY Young Race. Strider is 15-4 on the year and is pitching with a 3.46 ERA and has 236 strikeouts. Strider has only faced Colorado once in his career. During that outing, he allowed just four hits and one run while having a franchise-record 21-strikeout performance.
Lineup Predictions
1. 1B: Hunter Goodman
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B: Ryan McMahon
4. LF: Nolan Jones
5. 2B: Brendan Rodgers
6. C: Austin Wynns
7. RF: Michael Toglia
8. DH: Elehuris Montero
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 6:40 P.M. MTD. & 8:40 P.M. ET.