Rockies vs Braves (08/29) Lineup Predictions
After letting last night's game quickly slip away in the seventh inning, the Rockies are seeking redemption against the Atlanta Braves.
Coming off a game that remained close until the 7th inning and got out of hand in the 9th, the Rockies are looking to forget last night's struggles in tonight's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Ryan McMahon got things started for the Rockies last night by blasting a home run to deep right field for 473 feet. Followed by that, rookie outfielder Hunter Goodman was good once again for his second Major League game by hitting an RBI double to right field bringing in fellow rookie outfielder, Nolan Jones to tie the game 2-2. In the bottom of the fifth, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and McMahon drove in RBI's for the Rockies to once again tie the game 4-4. Unfortunately for Colorado, their offense would fail to score again.
In the seventh inning, that's when things got out of control for Colorado as the Braves would go on and score five runs, started by Ronald Acuña Jr. single to centerfield followed by a stolen base, earning his 61st of the year. After the stolen base, Acuña would be brought home by teammate Ozzie Albies making the score 5-4. The Rockies would go on and only get one more hit for the rest of the game. When the 9th inning came around, Atlanta would go on to score another five runs to put the game completely out of reach for Colorado.
Pitching Matchup for tomorrow
Rockies
On the mound today for the Rockies is RHP Peter Lambert. Lamber is pitching with 3-4 record this season with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 71.1 innings pitched. Over the last two months, Lambert has been a much better pitcher for the Rockies. He currently has a 2-3 record with a 3.65 ERA over this span and has struck out 26 batters.
Braves
On the mound for the Braves, is veteran RHP Charlie Morton. Morton has pitched in 25 games this season and holds a 13-10 record with a 3.37 ERA and 151 strikeouts. Despite pitching in the MLB for the last 15 years, Morton has never pitched at Coors Field. During his career, he has faced the Rockies just once and struggled during his outing giving up five runs and five hits but managed to strike out eight batters.
Who needs to step it up tomorrow
Brendan Rodgers has struggled immensely over the month of August. This month, he holds a batting average of .216, zero home runs, 10 RBI's, 16 hits, 23 strikeouts and an OPS of .572. Today's game could be a turning point for Rodgers and could get him headed in the right direction as the Rockies will begin to reevaluate their lineup over the next month for Sept. call ups.
Lineup Predictions
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. SS Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B Ryan McMahon
4. C Elias Diaz
5. LF Nolan Jones
6. RF Hunter Goodman
7. 2B Brendan Rodgers
8. 1B Elehuris Montero
9. CF Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV, Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 6:40 P.M. MTD. & 8:40 P.M. ET.