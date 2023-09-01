Rockies vs Blue Jays: Series Preview & Lineup Prediction (9/1)
After losing three straight at home to the Atlanta Braves, the Colorado Rockies are set to begin a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
For the fifth time in franchise history, the Colorado Rockies are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. The Rockies currently dominated the all time seires at Coors 10-2 while Toronto holds the all-time series record 11-10.
The Colorado Rockies last played against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, and they won all three games. Previously, the two teams used to play against each other every three years, alternating between home and away games. However, the MLB has recently changed its scheduling rules to include more interleague play between American and National League teams.
Preview
Right now, the Blue Jays have a record of 73-61 and are fighting for an AL wild card spot. At the moment, Torono is 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot sitting behind the Texas Rangers. With the dog days of summer coming to an end, Toronto is quickly finding themselves playing in must win games every day.
The 2023 season has been disastrous for the Rockies. In the past week, two teams - the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics - have been officially eliminated from the playoffs. With a record of 49-84, the Rockies will likely be the next team to face elimination. The question is when? Over the last 10 games, the Rockies have only won one game and were swept by the Atlanta Braves. While starting pitching was a constant struggle before August, now the bullpen is also struggling. During the Rockies' 1-9 losing streak, the bullpen was responsible for blowing five straight wins. The Rockies are just 14 losses away from having their worst season ever in franchise history and are on track to lose 100 games for the first time ever.
Pitching Matchup
Colorado
On the mound for Colorado today is pitcher, Chris Flexen. In his last outing against the Orioles on August 26. Flexen pitched in a total of five innings and gave up three runs and struck out seven innings. After providing a great performance for the Rockies, the team gave up two more runs in the sixth and seventh inning resulting in a 5-4 loss.
Right now, Flexen has started in six games with a 1-2 and has a high ERA of 5.87 while striking out 28 batters.
Toronto
Pitching for the Blue Jays today is LHP Hyun Jin Ryu. Ryu just finished up his first month of play this season after suffering with a UCL injury on March 30. Since coming back from injury, Ryu has started in five games and is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Like his counterpart in today's game, Ryu gave up thre runs in five innings pitched but only struck out five batters.
Lineup Prediction
1. DH: Charlie Blackmon
2. SS: Ezequiel Tovar
3. 3B: Ryan McMahon
4. LF: Nolan Jones
5. C: Elias Diaz
6. 1B: Hunter Goodman
7. RF: Michael Toglia
8. 2B: Alan Trejo
9. CF: Brenton Doyle
Where can I watch the game?
MLB.TV (Subscription Required), Rockies AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
What time does the game start?
Game time begins at 6:40 P.M. MTD. & 8:40 P.M. ET.