Rockies vs. Blue Jays: Rox drop yet another series
Just one series win would be nice to see
By Ian Slate
The Positives
Game one was great. Season highs in both hits with 20 and runs with 12, the Rockies had the offense flowing against one of the best pitchers in baseball. Nolan Jones finally seemed to break out of his early season funk, going 4-12 on the series including his first home run of the season, and really started to look comfortable at the plate again. Brenton Doyle continues to impress. Within another home run and a good series, Doyle is looking like a player who can seriously contribute to the Rockies beyond his all-world glove. Ezequiel Tovar continues to look like an above average big leaguer that Rockies fans can get excited over the star potential he possesses.
Peter Lambert had an incredible outing, going three scoreless in relief of Ryan Feltner in the win. Lambert has been one of the Rockies best bullpen arms while showcasing the ability to be a multi-inning swingman. Lambert’s performance brought his season ERA down to a 1.80 in 10 innings, a much-improved rate compared to his 6.22 career mark. Lambert’s new juice in the bullpen could be the key to him carving out an important role with a big-league club moving forward. Speaking of Feltner, he has looked like the Rockies best starter thus far, and despite not having his dominant stuff he still turned in an incredibly solid outing resulting in his first win of the season. Victor Vodnik had two more scoreless innings, bringing his season total to 10.2 innings without giving up a run.
The Negatives
Can I say game one as the positives and games two and three as the negative? Because for the third straight series, the Rockies followed up a great, well-rounded, offensive outburst to start a series with two brutal losses. Dakota Hudson’s great start to the season cooled down a bit with his five run first in Saturday’s loss, although still providing a six-inning outing is a silver lining that is nice to see from a pitcher during his bad starts. Charlie Blackmon struggled in his return from a stomach illness, going 0-7 with two strikeouts in the back two games of the series, quite uncharacteristic of a typical Charlie. The Rockies NEED to stop giving up first inning runs. It’s hard to play from behind, and by giving up runs in the first inning of all three games, the Rockies were forced to all series. It’s hard to win that way.