Rockies vs. Astros: Rox Drop Both Games in Mexico
Yuck.
By Ian Slate
Coors Crown: Nolan Jones
There weren’t many standouts from a two-game series where the Rockies were swept in fairly uncompetitive fashion. I’ll give the nod to Nolan Jones. It’s been a tough year for Jones thus far, hitting only .170 with a single home run. With sky high expectations coming into the year, it’s been disappointing for Jones and Rockies fans to say the least. However, Jones turned in a nice little series, hitting .500 (3-6) including going 2-4 with a walk on Saturday. The numbers are still going to take a while to recover, but hopefully a good couple of games can provide a moral victory and begin to turn Jones’ season around.
Rockiest Rocky: Jake Bird
The pitching was really rough in these two games. While Tyler Kinley had a very similar, if not worse, stat line as Bird, Kinley was pitching in a six-run game. Bird has been fairly solid thus far, so down by only two runs Bud Black called on the right hander to keep them in the game and give the Rox a chance to rally in their last two at bats. Instead, the wheels fell off for Bird, who gave up four runs in just 0.2 innings of work. By the time the book closed on Bird, it was an 8-2 ballgame, and any chances of a rally were seemingly lost. This Rockies bullpen has been incredibly inconsistent, likely contributing to their poor start. If this season is to turn around, Jake Bird and the bullpen will have to turn in better outings and keep things from spiraling in close games.
Stat Pack
Offensive Highlights:
Sean Bouchard: 1-3, 1 RBI, (series); .286 AVG, 1 RBI, .804 OPS(season totals)
Ryan McMahon: 2-6, 1 HR, 2 RBI; .308 AVG, 4 HR, .859 OPS
Brenton Doyle: 2-8, 2 R; .323 AVG, 18 R, .873 OPS
Pitching Highlights:
Austin Gomber: 7 IP, 4 ER, 2 K (series); 4.50 ERA, 32 IP, 22 K (season totals)
Nick Mears: 1.1 IP, 0 ER; 4.50 ERA, 12 IP, 13 K
Cal Quantrill: 5 IP, 6 ER, 2 K; 5.34 ERA, 32 IP, 17 K
Jalen Beeks: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K; 1.93 ERA, 14 IP, 9 K
