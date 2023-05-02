Rockies to play series against Astros in Mexico City next year
According to a report by Ken Rosenthal, Major League Baseball has revealed that the Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros will be playing a regular season series next season in Mexico City.
It's been over two decades since the Rockies last played an international game, with their last victory against the San Diego Padres in 1999. The rest of the series took place at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
In Colorado’s 30 year history, they have never played a complete series at an international sighting. This series against the Astros will be a historic event that fans will want to travel for.
During the recent World Baseball Classic, 26-year-old Rockies shortstop Alan Trejo proudly represented Team Mexico. Now he will be returning to Mexico City as a member of the Colorado Rockies.
Coors Field already has a reputation regarding the home run ball, as the stadium has an elevation of 5,200 feet which means the ball will carry further. Mexico City has an elevation of 7,349 feet so it is safe to say we will see the long ball in this series.
This past weekend marked a historic event in Major League Baseball, as the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants faced off in a regular season series at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City. Home runs played a significant role in Saturday's game as fans saw a total of 11 home runs hit during the Padres' 16-11 win.
This game saw a combined 11 home runs from both teams. Padres outfielder Juan Soto stated he loved every moment of this series against the Giants.
The New York Times reported these games sold out instantly back in November. It was estimated that 20,000 fans attended each game but there is speculation that more might have attended. Based from these numbers, we can assume the Rockies and Astros will have a similar turnout.