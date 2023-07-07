Rockies to open three game road series against the San Francisco Giants
The Colorado Rockies are looking to get back on the winning track ahead of a three game series against the San Francisco Giants this weekend.
As the Major League Baseball season is officially about to hit the unofficial halfway mark in the 2023 season, the Rockies are set to open a three game series tonight on the road against the San Francisco Giants.
The Rockies are currently on a four-game losing streak after losing being swept two games on the road during the holiday stretch against the Houston Astros. Over the last 10 games, the Rockies June struggles have carried over into July as they are currently 3-7 and are 22 games below .500 with a record of 33-55. In the month of July, the Rockies as a team have hit .231/.289/.375 with a total of five home runs and 16 RBI's. The Rockies pitching this month has been among the worst in baseball with an ERA of 6.53 and teams are hitting an average of .303.
The Giants however, finally separated themselves away from the San Diego Padres in the NL West and are now in the midst of the division race with the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-38). The Giants record right now is 47-40 and are 6-4 in their last 10 games are winners of two straight as they won a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners during the week. In the month of July, the Giants surprisingly have been playing worse than the Rockies. Right now the team is slashing .206/.289/.319 with three home runs and 10 RBI's. On the pitching side, the Giants have a team ERA of 4.81 and teams are batting .265 against them.
It was back in early June when the Giants last faced off against the Rockies. The Giants were able to sweep the Rockies in a three-game series at home. One notable game during the series was when the Giants won 6-4 thanks to a late three-run rally in the 9th inning. This led to Manager Bud Black making the decision to remove Pierce Johnson as the team's closer.
Pitching Matchups this week
Rockies
Giants
LHP - Austin Gomber
RHP - Ross Stripling
RHP - Connor Seabold
TBD
LHP - Kyle Freeland
RHP - Logan Webb
Where Can I watch the game?
Fans will be able to stream this weekend's on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.
Where Can I listen on Radio?
Rockies fans will be able to listen to the game on Radio at KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.
What time is the game?
Friday - 8:15 PM MT. 7:15 PM PT.
Saturday - 2:05 PM MT. 1:05 PM PT.
Sunday - 2:05 PM MT. 1:05 PM PT.