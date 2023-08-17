Rockies suffer yet another bullpen meltdown, lose series to Diamondbacks
Bullpen woes continue in Rockies' latest loss after Christian Walker's two-run home run in the eighth proved to be the dagger.
By Andrew Dill
As if it looked like the Colorado Rockies had another comeback win in the making, the bullpen couldn't do their part as Colorado dropped the series finale to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-7.
Arizona moves to 8-2 on the year vs. Colorado.
Rockies' starting pitcher Austin Gomber ran into a little bit of trouble in the first inning, yielding a two-run home run to notorious Rockies killer Christian Walker. Walker wasn't done there as the first baseman clubbed the go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth to give Arizona the lead.
Colorado got one run back in the bottom half of the first, however, as Ryan McMahon connected on his 20th home run of the season. It could have potentially been a two-run shot had Ezequiel Tovar didn't get caught-stealing the pitch prior.
Gomber lasted just 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits while striking out just one. Jake Bird came into relief in the sixth, giving up a three-run triple to Nick Ahmed -- all of which were all charged to Gomber.
Colorado answered with a four-run sixth of their own. Brendan Rodgers tallied a two-RBI double while outfielder Nolan Jones clubbed a two-run shot that gave Colorado the lead temporarily.
Rockies' reliever Tyler Kinley just hasn't looked like his pre-injury self after giving up the two-run shot to Walker in the eigth. The right-hander has now given up six runs over 5 2/3 innings this season.
Colorado turned to Daniel Bard in the ninth inning and his command issues continued to be a problem. Bard lasted just 2/3 of an inning after walking two and hitting the leadoff batter Alek Thomas with a slider in.
A Tommy Pham RBI sacrifice fly to left and a bases loaded walk to Walker spelled the end of the day for Bard as Justin Bruihl came in and induced a groundball from Corbin Carroll to end the threat.
D'Backs closer Paul Sewald, after surrendering a leadoff single to Charlie Blackmon, settled down and retired the Rockies in order to secure the 9-7 victory.
The Rockies have an off-day Thursday, before welcoming the Chicago White Sox Friday night for a three-game set at Coors Field.