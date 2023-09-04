Rockies Schedule: Looking ahead at if the Rockies will lose 100 games this season
The Rockies currently have a record of 50-86 and are now facing the fact, they might be the first team in franchise history to lose 100 games in a season.
At the beginning of this year, the Colorado Rockies were predicted to lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history.
The Colorado Rockies are currently sitting at the bottom of the National League with a record of 50-86. The team has been struggling consistently throughout the entire season. The month of August was one of their worst months this year, as they lost 20 games in just one month, marking the second time this season they have had this happen.
As a team, the offense has not been too bad as they have a team average of .249 just ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers, all teams who are all playoff contenders this year.
Unfortunately, the thing that separates the Rockies from these teams is quality pitching. If there is one thing that is certain about the Rockies, it's the team needs quality pitching. The pitching staff currently ranks 29th in the MLB, just ahead of the Oakland Athletics.
With just 26 games remaining on the schedule and seven of these series against teams with post-season aspirations, Sept. might be the hardest month they have faced this season. With that being said, I decided to list down the remainder of the Rockies' schedule and see what looks likely as their first 100-loss season.
09/04 - 09/6: @ Arizona Diamondbacks
09/08 - 09/10: @ San Francisco Giants
09/11 - 0913: vs Chicago Cubs
09/14 - 09/17: vs San Francisco Giants
09/18 - 09/20: @ San Diego Padres
09/22 - 09/24: @ Chicago Cubs
09/26 - 09/28: vs Los Angeles Dodgers
09/29 - 10/1: vs Minnesota Twins