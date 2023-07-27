Rockies players who probably won't be moved at the trade deadline
With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the Colorado Rockies have some difficult decisions to make as the team is looking to be sellers at this years deadline.
3. Brad Hand stays in Colorado
A surprising move after the deadline would be Brad Hand staying put on the Rockies roster. Hand, 33, recently signed a one year $2 million contract with Colorado this past offseason which features a $7 million club option for next season.
Right now, Hand is not showcasing to be the dominant reliever he once was while pitching with San Diego, Cleveland and Philadelphia over the last five years. Right now, Hand is dealing with a 4.76 ERA and has only struck out 39 batters which is not normal for a guy who pitched three straight seasons of over 100 strikeouts from 2016-2018.
Teams may be hesitant to trade for Hand due to his recent setback this year. He had some struggles last season before being traded to the Phillies from Washington and Toronto. Teams might closely compare this year to last year, which could cause a lack of interest in a trade.
If he isn't traded this year, I would expect the Rockies to take another shot at Hand to help lead the bullpen next year as a seasoned veteran and possibly be a trade piece at next year's deadline if the team continues to underwhelm.