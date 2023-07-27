Rockies players who probably won't be moved at the trade deadline
With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the Colorado Rockies have some difficult decisions to make as the team is looking to be sellers at this years deadline.
Although the Rockies have performed decently with a 6-5 record since the All-Star break, it's evident that they haven't played well throughout the rest of the season. This is reflected in their overall record of 40-62, placing them in last place in the National League.
Although the team's performance has been disappointing, it is important to acknowledge that the Rockies have faced numerous injuries. Currently, they are without Kris Bryant, the former 2016 MVP, and only have one starting pitcher, Austin Gomber, from this year's opening day roster.
Managing this team has not been easy for Bud Black and while he has had some questionable decisions this year, you have to give him credit doing the best job he can with the talent available as the Rockies have had a youth invasion in this year's lineup.
With this being said, the Rockies will likely move on from some key players on the roster. But, there are still a few other players the team could see on the roster after the trade deadline who were possible candidates to get traded at the beginning of the month.
1. Jurickson Profar
The Rockies signed Jurickson Profar to a one-year contract worth $7.75 million for the current season. He was expected to be their regular starting left fielder. However, his performance has been disappointing so far in 2023 due to his low batting average of .239 and 72 strikeouts. Currently, Profar is on his way to having a career-high season in strikeouts.
What was once a potential trade piece the Rockies had this year, Profar is now looking to be a player that could get designated for assignment by mid-August due to his lack of performance and the team's desire to give younger players a chance.
If the Rockies manage to trade Profar, they shouldn't be too greedy with any offer they receive. He's not someone they should keep going into next season, so they should be willing to consider any offers for the former top prospect in 2012.