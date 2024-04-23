Rockies pitching prospect named to Bleacher Report's top 10 hottest prospects in baseball
Rockies fans could have an ace in the very near future
By Tanner Vogt
We all know the issue with the Rockies pitching; it is an issue that has been pounded into fans' heads since the franchise inception. Yet, nothing has ever changed. You would think after 30+ years of baseball, you would be able to figure out how to tame the wonder that is, Coors Field.
As we sit here in 2024, again, we are reminded of just how hard it is to pitch in Colorado. We are nearing the end of the first month of baseball, and after 82 innings thrown by Rockies pitchers at home, they have been able to put up a measly 4.83 ERA. The Rockies have really made it a point of emphasis to identify a type of pitcher that they seemingly haven't gone after before, one that could break the trend of pitchers struggling at Coors field. Their most recent draft pick may be the prime example of this.
We have talked a number of times about how good of a pitcher Chase Dollander could be with the Rockies. A franchise that has seemingly missed a dominant, ace level starter for years, may have found its guy.
After being drafted in the first round, ninth overall in the 2023 MLB draft, Dollander didn't get to pitch at all. He had thrown a lot of college innings and just needed some polish to get right before tackling professional baseball. Those changes seem to be paying off.
Bleacher Report released its "10 MLB Prospects off to Red-Hot starts in the 2024 minor league season" and the very first name that they mention on that list is Chase Dollander. It's not surprise that he is front and center. The former Tennessee Volunteer has thrown 15.1 in 2024, striking out 27 batters and walking just five; showcasing the same ability to dominate the zone that he did at Tennessee.
"So far, though, it's looking like they made a good call in choosing Chase Dollander at No. 9 in the 2023 draft. The former Tennessee Volunteer is hot off a 12-strikeout performance on Friday, which raised his overall strikeout rate to 44.3 percent. Total-wise, he has as many strikeouts as a certain Pittsburgh Pirates prospect who'll be discussed in more detail later."- Zachary D. Rymer via Bleacher Report
Chase Dollander came into the draft with some very electric stuff. The story of the draft was Paul Skeens and the electric stuff he possessesd; Rhett Lowder and his ability to limit walks, with a solid command of all of his pitches.
Dollander may be the third overall pitcher in this draft, but he could prove to be a steal. He has a solid four pitch that is constantly improving. Dollander is dominating Single-A and, while this is his first full season in professional baseball, we could see him expedited, making his way to Double-A and maybe even Triple-A this year. Dollander is unlike many of the arms the Rockies have acquired and should break the mold of what they have developed into their rotation in recent years.
