Rockies News: Roster moves, Spring Breakout, offensive surprises and familiar faces
We have our next series of roster cuts; more home runs and the Rockies have brought in some franchise icons.
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies bring in some familiar faces
In a season that is going to be dominated by the youth, the veterans leading this group will be paramount. They have these players on the team like Ryan McMahon, Kris Bryant and Kyle Freeland, but General Manager, Bill Schmidt, is looking to do more.
Bill Schmidt wants to connect the history of the Rockies with some of the current players and their futures. The Rockies are a new franchise, but have created a lot of historical players and memories in franchise history.
"Along with left-hander Jorge De La Rosa, Jimenez imparted wisdom that belongs to a small fraternity of pitchers who have tamed Coors Field. And the Rockies are hoping their experience--along with that of many other former Colorado stars---will be a boon for the next generation."- Thomas Harding of MLB.com
Schmidt has brought in a number of familiar faces this spring including Clint Hurdle, Carlos Gonzalez, Todd Helton, Jorge De La Rosa and Ubaldo Jimenez. That is a really good group of names set to mentor the young group the Rockies have. These players hope to share their experiences, struggles and successes with the young group in hopes of creating a stronger group of players. Schmidt and manager, Bud Black, will hope these veterans can impart their wisdom to bring success back to Colorado.
