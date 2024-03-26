Rockies News: A couple of trades, Nolan Jones injury update, contract extensions and more!
Opening Day is just a couple of days away, and we have a lot to talk about!
By Tanner Vogt
The Rockies and a couple of contract extensions
Bud Black and Rockies discussing contract extension
Thomas Harding of MLB.com stated that the Rockies and Bud Black have been discussing a contract extension to keep Black with the club beyond the 2024 season. Black and Dick Monfort seem to have a good relationship and Monfort is extremely loyal to his employees (even sometimes to a fault). There seems to be some sort of agreement on a year-to-year basis that is flexible for both parties, and though they would probably like to get a deal done by Opening Day, even if that doesn't happen, I expect Black to be brought back beyond just this year.
The former NL Manager of the year, joined the Rockies prior to the 2017 season and had great success with back-to-back playoff appearances. The Rockies team during that time was loaded with talent like Arenado, Story, LeMahieu, Chuck Nazty, CarGo, Freeland, Marquez, Jon Gray and Senzatela. Black has gotten a lot of grief over the last couple of years, but the blame cannot be solely placed on him, as the club now is nowhere near as talented as the 2017 and 2018 clubs.
Rockies follow the MLB trend and extend star shortstop
For a team that seems to always be behind the eight ball, the Rockies broke that trend by extending star shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to a very nice contract extension. The extension buys out two free agency years, running through 2030. It gives Tovar an average of just over $9M per year with a club option for 2031 of $20.5M. We break down the importance of it in more details right here. This is a huge step forward for the Rockies as they are a young team that will look to retain its youth group in similar ways the Braves, Brewers and Mariners have done.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.