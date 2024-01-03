Taking a look at 2 recent 2024 MLB Mock Drafts for the Rockies
For the rebuilding Rockies, one of the few bright spots during the year is the MLB Draft. After the MLB Draft lottery, we take a look at a couple of recent mock drafts.
By Tanner Vogt
Future Stars Series - RHP Chase Burns, Wake Forest
For the next Mock Draft, we will take a look at Joe Doyle over at Future Star Series and his latest mock draft. In his most updated version, he has the Rockies taking a right-handed pitcher out of Wake Forest, Chase Burns. The Rockies have acknowledged that they need pitching help, and the best way to do that is via the draft. In 2023, they took Chase Dollander and Sean Sullivan in the first two rounds. They took Gabriel Hughes with their first pick in 2022 as well.
Burns is similar to recent Rockies pick Chase Dollander, in that both are well-built right-handers that will sit in the upper 90s, touching 100 regularly, with plus sliders. Both also have similar control issues. Burns has the potential to be a legit front of the rotation starter, though there is some reliever risk due to the command issues.
"Burns has no-doubt top-of-the-rotation upside if he can continue to polish up his command out of the stretch and show he can work long innings. A fastball up to 100 mph and a slider that routinely sits 90 mph is top shelf stuff."- Joe Doyle via Future Star Series
Burns would immediately become the 1A/1B for top pitching prospect in the system with Dollander, most likely slotting in the three to five range. The Burns pick would be one that could pay huge dividends for a team that has struggled to develop and keep its pitching recently (and, understandably, struggles to recruit elite free agent starters to the high altitude. The Rockies pitching starts to look pretty solid if you factor in Chase Burns, Chase Dollander, Sean Sullivan, the return of Gabriel Hughes, and Carson Palmquist (who should move up a lot of prospect rankings).