Taking a look at 2 recent 2024 MLB Mock Drafts for the Rockies
For the rebuilding Rockies, one of the few bright spots during the year is the MLB Draft. After the MLB Draft lottery, we take a look at a couple of recent mock drafts.
By Tanner Vogt
Bleacher Report - OF Charlie Condon, Georgia
Bleacher Report released its most recent mock draft shortly after the draft order was announced, and they had the Rockies selecting a big-time bat out of Georgia, Charlie Condon. They list him as an outfielder, and his profile on Georgia's website lists him as an OF/1B. He is probably athletic enough to play a corner outfield spot, but he is most likely going to end up as a first baseman.
With Condon likely to end up at first base, you are relying completely on the bat, and it is a very good one. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Condon lit up the SEC (one of the strongest conferences in baseball), slashing .386/.484/.800 with 25 home runs (seventh in all of Division 1 baseball). Condon was rewarded by Baseball America as a First Team Freshman All-American, as well as a Baseball America Second Team All-American. It was all capped off with him earning the SEC Freshman of the Year award.
"A big college slugger with a corner profile defensively fits the mold the Rockies have targeted time and again early in the draft."- Joel Reuter via Bleacher Report
Condon will have just turned 21 by the time the draft rolls around, and is one of the best bats in the draft, which features some pretty good college lumber (metal?) this year. Condon has plenty of upside -- literally, standing at 6'6" and 211 pounds. He has plus raw power and he profiles as a true slugger that could be a force playing in Colorado for a long time. If the Rockies were to draft Condon, he would most likely slot in anywhere from two to five in the team's prospect ranks.