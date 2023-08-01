Rockies game today: Rockies-Padres in rain delay, July 31
The Rockies vs Padres game on Monday, July 31st, is currently in a rain delay that is expected to last for an hour
Update on the latest weather update for Rockies vs Padres game on July 31.
There's nothing quite like a rain delay during a baseball game to remind us to stop before the MLB Trade deadline. Currently, the Denver area is experiencing a rainstorm that is passing through from the south on Monday, July 31st. This delay may last a while as the storm is expected to cause flooding in the Denver area.
Is the Rockies-Padres game today canceled?
Nothing has been set in stone just yet. According to the Rockies Twitter, the game is currently delayed and has not been canceled or scheduled to be replayed.
Current Forecast at 6:08 P.M. MT, According to Accuweather
According to Accuweather, the current weather forecast for Denver indicates a rainy and thunderous storm that will continue for at least an hour. At present, the temperature feels like 82 degrees and the humidity is at 34%. The entire Denver area is covered by clouds and there are strong wind gusts recorded at 10 MPH.
7:54 P.M. MT, According to Accuweather
Weather has not lightened up yet. Lightning and rain has increased significantly and tarp remains on the field for tonights game.
8:00 P.M. MT, According to Accuweather
Rain is now expected to last for next 120 minutes.
8:17 P.M. MT, According to Rockies Twitter
Game time is scheduled to start at 9:00 P.M. MT