Rockies fall in MLB Power Rankings
While it is only the middle of June, a sense of urgency has to start appearing in the Colorado Rockies locker room sooner than later. In this week's MLB power rankings by The Athletic, the Colorado Rockies have moved from 27th to 28th and have been ranked as the National League's worst team in baseball.
The Rockies are 28-40 and are 14 games back from first place. Before a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, the Rockies were on a six-game losing streak that included an at-home sweep from the San Francisco Giants.
Followed by the sweep, the Rockies were nearly swept as well until a heroic walk off home run from rookie infielder Nolan Jones.
The Rockies' hitting performance this season has been mediocre, ranking 15th overall. Notably, their road-hitting is particularly poor, placing them at 28th in the league, just ahead of the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. This makes them the worst road-hitting team in the National League. On the other hand, they perform significantly better at home, with an impressive team average of .278. This puts them just behind the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, among the top teams in all of baseball.
On the pitching side, the Rockies are ranked 28th overall and have combined ERA of 5.13. The Rockies bullpen surprisingly has been one of the brighter spots for the team but the starting rotation has been miserable for fans to watch.
Based on their performance this season, it is highly likely the Rockies will act be sellers this year as the MLB trade deadline is approaching on Aug. 1. Nonetheless, the team has managed to produce several promising players this year, including rookies such as Jones, Ezequiel Tovar, and Brenton Doyle. Additionally, their recent call-up, second baseman Coco Montes, displayed an impressive performance by hitting a game-tying homer in the 8th inning last Sunday.
With the MLB Draft just around the corner, it's likely that General Manager Bill Schmidt will focus on bringing in talented young pitchers from college to strengthen the team's ability to compete in the division over the next few years.
The Rockies are currently in the midst of a three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox right now and were winners last night after a long night that went into extra innings and featured a delay of game.