Rockies dream scenario in the 2023 MLB draft
Finding the next Nolan Arenado
Regardless of the ongoing challenges faced by the St. Louis Cardinals, one thing remains certain - third baseman Nolan Arenado has shown remarkable consistency. Arenado was chosen by the Rockies in the 2009 draft and made his MLB debut in 2013. Throughout his tenure with the Rockies, he was undoubtedly the team's greatest third baseman, having been named a four-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, a three-time Platinum Glove winner, and a three-time NL Silver Slugger winner.
It's uncertain whether lightning will strike twice for the Rockies. What is clear, however, is that the team needs a reliable third baseman to anchor the franchise. Currently, Ryan McMahon fills that role, but he's also a versatile infielder who can play at second base. As a result, the Rockies may consider moving him to the middle infield in the coming years if they decided to draft a third baseman in this year's draft.
Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken could be the perfect player to play at third base for the Rockies in the near future as the 21-year-old, '6"4 225 pound third baseman from Valrico Florida could be the perfect player to sit in the hot corner of the Rockies infield.
Last season, Wilken and the Demon Deacons made it to the semi-finals of the NCAA College Baseball Playoffs but unfortunately were eliminated from the LSU Tigers. Wilken was one of the biggest contributors to the Demon Deacons team as he hit an average of .345 with 31 home runs, 82 RBI's, 15 doubles, and a slugging percentage of .807.
Ever since he started attending Wake Forest as a freshman, he has consistently displayed to be an excellent hitter for the Demon Deacons which has made him a valuable asset in the team's lineup. The Rockies have been in dire need of a player who can hit with both power and contact like Wilken ever since Arenado left in 2020. Additionally, his outstanding defensive abilities make him an ideal candidate for the Rockies' infield.
If drafted by the Rockies, Wilkens could find himself in the Rockies lineup in possibly a year and a half after being drafted by the clubhouse and would be another great bat to a team who should be much more competitive than they are today.