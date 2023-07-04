Rockies dream scenario in the 2023 MLB draft
The MLB Draft is just days away and the Colorado Rockies will look to continue the ongoing rebuild that has taken place over the last three seasons.
Rockies GM Bill Schmidt is headed into a critical draft and is looking to make moves to finally make this team contend for a World Series in the near future. Right now they are dead last in the National League West and surprisingly rank 11th overall in hitting compared to all MLB teams. However, on the pitching side, life is not so glamorous. The Rockies pitching staff is ranked at 29th overall, just ahead of the Oakland Athletics.
For the Rockies and Schmidt, the MLB draft is the perfect opportunity to change their unproductive pitching ways as the team will have the chance to create a legitimate pitching staff for years to come.
Although the Rockies have made improvements to their lineup for 2023, there are still several positions that require filling, apart from the starting rotation. In light of this, I have compiled a dream scenario for the Rockies in the 2023 MLB Draft.