Rockies' bats come alive in series opening win vs. White Sox
The Colorado Rockies chased White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech after just four innings of work, surrendering nine runs on six hits.
By Andrew Dill
It turns out the Colorado Rockies just needed a visit from the Chicago White Sox to get the offense back on track. Colorado put up 14 runs on 13 hits, including a three-hit game from catcher Elias Diaz in a 14-1 victory Friday night.
Rockies' starter Peter Lambert made one mistake all game long and it just so happened to be to the leadoff hitter Elvis Andrus. The veteran infielder started the game with a solo shot and that was all Chicago could muster.
Lambert went seven strong innings, giving up just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five. Colorado's bullpen, consisting of Justin Bruihl and Karl Kauffmann, combined for two shutout innings.
Colorado jumped all over White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech in the bottom half of the first inning. Ezequiel Tovar and Elias Diaz both clubbed out two run shots, while Nolan Jones collected an RBI ground out to give Colorado a 5-1 lead.
The power didn't stop there.
Rockies' third baseman Ryan McMahon joined in on the fireworks in the bottom half of the fourth inning, lacing a three-run opposite field home run off of Kopech to extend the lead further.
Brendan Rodgers seems to be getting back into the swing of things after missing a majority of the season. Colorado's second baseman went 2-for-5 on the night, including a two-run triple in the sixth making it a ten run game.
Every member of Colorado's starting lineup got into the hit column except for center fielder Brenton Doyle who went 0-for-4.
The Rockies will turn to southpaw Kyle Freeland Saturday night for game two of the three-game series.