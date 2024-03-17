Rockies 2024 Opening Day roster projection 3.0: A few familiar faces rejoin the team
With just over a week until Opening Day, we take a look at our latest Opening Day roster projection
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies Infield
- (C) Elias Diaz
- (1B) Kris Bryant
- (2B) Brendan Rodgers
- (3B) Ryan McMahon
- (SS) Ezequiel Tovar
This continues to be the easiest to predict here. The only question mark is if Kris Bryant starts at first base; we could see him move to right field with Elehuris Montero starting at first base. Brendan Rodgers has looked really good this spring with a batting average over .400 with a slugging percentage of nearly .500. He will look to prove he deserves a spot on this team long term, with top prospect, Adael Amador, nearing his debut. Ezequiel Tovar is one of the best defensive shortstops in all of baseball and will look to build upon that by putting together a solid offensive season.
Rockies Outfield
- (LF) Nolan Jones
- (CF) Brenton Doyle
- (RF) Sean Bouchard
- (DH) Charlie Blackmon
This is going to be such a fun outfield to watch! Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle both have one of the best arms in baseball and should earn multiple gold gloves throughout their careers. Nolan Jones has the makings of a superstar and looks to build upon his 20-20 season last year. Sean Bouchard should see quite a bit of at bats this year, but will be in competition with Michael Toglia (the RF group could be pretty exciting as well). Charlie Blackmon is likely in his final season and fans need to soak up the character that is "Chuck-Nazty".