Recapping one of the worst starts in sports history

Taking a look at players stood out in the month of April

By Ian Slate

Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins
Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
The One Time Coors Crown Winners

  • Charlie Blackmon
  • Ezequiel Tovar 
  • Elehuris Montero
  • Brenton Doyle
  • Nolan Jones

The One Time Rockiest Rocky…. Winners?

  • Tyler Kinley
  • Nolan Jones
  • Nick Mears
  • Jake Bird
  • Ryan Feltner

Rockies Stat Leaders (Through May 2)

Hitting (Qualified Hitters)

Average: Ryan McMahon (.316)

Home Runs: Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia (4)

RBI: Ryan McMahon (18)

SB: Brenton Doyle (4)

OPS: Ryan McMahon (.898)

WAR: Ryan McMahon (1.4)

Pitching (Min 10 IP)

ERA: Jalen Beeks (2:35)

WHIP: Ty Blach (1.00)

Strikeouts: Ryan Feltner (33)

Wins: Jalen Beeks, Peter Lambert (2)

Losses: Dakota Hudson (5)

Saves: Justin Lawrence (2)

Innings: Ryan Feltner (33.1)

Top Moments

Best Moment: Ryan McMahon Walk-Off Grand Slam

Worst Moment: Opening Day Meltdown 

