Recapping one of the worst starts in sports history
By Ian Slate
The One Time Coors Crown Winners
- Charlie Blackmon
- Ezequiel Tovar
- Elehuris Montero
- Brenton Doyle
- Nolan Jones
The One Time Rockiest Rocky…. Winners?
- Tyler Kinley
- Nolan Jones
- Nick Mears
- Jake Bird
- Ryan Feltner
Rockies Stat Leaders (Through May 2)
Hitting (Qualified Hitters)
Average: Ryan McMahon (.316)
Home Runs: Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia (4)
RBI: Ryan McMahon (18)
SB: Brenton Doyle (4)
OPS: Ryan McMahon (.898)
WAR: Ryan McMahon (1.4)
Pitching (Min 10 IP)
ERA: Jalen Beeks (2:35)
WHIP: Ty Blach (1.00)
Strikeouts: Ryan Feltner (33)
Wins: Jalen Beeks, Peter Lambert (2)
Losses: Dakota Hudson (5)
Saves: Justin Lawrence (2)
Innings: Ryan Feltner (33.1)
Top Moments
Best Moment: Ryan McMahon Walk-Off Grand Slam
Worst Moment: Opening Day Meltdown
